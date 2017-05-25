Nokia 6 to soon get Flyme 6; teaser tips at Meizu and Nokia event in June

The Flyme OS of Meizu might make its way to the Nokia 6 Android smartphone soon. It was known previously that the Nokia 6 will get this firmware in the near future.

Talking about the Nokia 6 software, the Chinese variant of the smartphone runs on a custom skin by Nokia and the global Nokia 6 units run on a near stock build of Google's Android OS. Now, with the Flyme OS arriving on Nokia 6, it will definitely render a great user experience to the users of the smartphone. Notably, the Flyme OS is one of the best custom Android skins right now.

Also read: Nokia phones are likely to launch in the first week of June in India

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 running Flyme OS A Weibo user has leaked the news that the Flyme OS will be hitting the Nokia 6 smartphone soon. The user also posted a screenshot of the official Flyme OS website of China listing the Nokia 6 on the firmware download page. Why Flyme OS is eagerly awaited? As mentioned above, Flyme is one of the best custom Android skins available right now. It looks pretty good and runs smoothly on the Meizu devices. The compatibility of this firmware with devices of other brands is not great. However, if the ROM is available via the official Flyme website, then it will be smooth enough. Flyme OS highlights Flyme 6, the latest iteration of Flyme OS is a major upgrade from the Flyme 5. The Flyme 6 has an AI to understand the user habits and customize the experience offered to the users. The user interface is neat and clean too. There are many under the hood inclusions such as Auto-repair at Night, Game mode, etc. The Process Reaper feature enhances the user experience by studying their habits. Also read: Nokia 6 clears durability test Nokia and Meizu teaser In the meantime, a teaser has been revealed by a Weibo user known for leaking the Meizu related news before the official release. The teaser shows that Meizu and Nokia might team up for an event to happen in June. There is no official confirmation from either of the companies to know if this image is authentic. Likely to be a Flyme OS announcement For now, there is no collaboration between Nokia and Meizu to to strengthen these rumors. But there is a speculation that Nokia might work on the hardware of a device that will run the Meizu's Flyme OS. We need to wait and watch to know more about what's behind this teaser.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source 1, 2