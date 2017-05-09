Four year old iPhone 5s may cost just Rs. 15,000 in India

Here is a great news for iPhone lovers. The iPhone 5s may now be available online at a much cheaper price than expected.

Apple is likely to reduce the price of their four-year-old iPhone 5s to gain some more attention in India. Now, the price of this model has been dropped to bear a price tag of Rs. 15,000. This price reduction will definitely make the company expand their loyalty base here. We can also consider this as their strategy to compete with the other leading smartphone manufacturers like Samsung.

As an addition to it, the company's distributors have also informed brick-and-mortar cellphone stores telling that iPhone 5s model will be sold online at a very less price. On the other hand, iPhone SE will be the cheapest Apple product for offline retail in the country which costs Rs. 20,000.

Currently, the price of iPhone 5s is Rs.18,000. Regarding this, one of the executives said, " Apple wanted to have one iPhone model with an aggressive pricing in India and was banking on the company-certified refurbished models. But now that the proposal has been struck down by the government, it is betting on the iPhone 5s."

Few even said that this price reduction will help the company to deepen its root in an Indian market.This will also help them in competing against other popular models such as Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, and Samsung.

Tarun Pathak, the Counterpoint Research associate director says that this will be a good move in India since the budget-friendly smartphones are widely popular here.

Now, the company is targeting mainly on offering their handset between the range of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000. So, even the iPhone SE will be made available around this price through some cashback offers.

Regarding this, one of the executive says, "The company will have a 10-12% pricing advantage for iPhone SE once it starts assembling it in India by next month."