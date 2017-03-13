Upcoming Nokia flagship smartphones might use Carl Zeiss optics

Last week, there were reports that a Nokia flagship with Snapdragon 835 SoC will be launched in June. And, it was claimed that the company may not use the Carl Zeiss optics for the camera modules in the upcoming smartphones.

It looks like things will be a bit different than what we had expected. As per a recent report, HMD Global has confirmed that Nokia's tweet regarding the camera optics was referring only to the devices available right now including Nokia 3, 5 and 6. If you don't remember, this tweet was the basis of speculating that Nokia will not use the Zeiss optics anymore on its upcoming smartphones.

This means that HMD could make use of the Zeiss lenses in the upcoming Nokia phones. As the phones with the Carl Zeiss optics will be positioned in the premium category, we can believe that it could be used in the flagship phones.

Notably, the Zeiss optics is one of the best camera lenses in the smartphone industry. For some reason, the company decided to halt the usage of its lenses on the smartphones. While there is a possibility for HMD Global to still use the lenses from the German company in the upcoming Nokia phones, we still have our doubts regarding the same.

Besides this information, HMD states that the current Nokia Android phones - Nokia 3, 5, and 6 have VoLTE support, but this feature will work only on some networks, so the carriers need to test the same and confirm it. It also states that the Snake game developed by Gameloft that was pre-loaded on Nokia 3310 (2017) will not be available on other Nokia phones. However, Snake Xenzia developed by a different company is available on Nokia 150.

