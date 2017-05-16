Galaxy C10 cutout reveals dual rear camera setup and Bixby button

We were surrounded by lots of rumors claiming that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first one from the company to integrate dual-camera setup in it. But just a week back, this rumor was proved to be false by another rumor stating that a new phone in Galaxy C series will sport this feature.

According to this new rumor from a Chinese source, the first phone from Samsung to host this dual camera feature will be Galaxy C10 with the model number SM-C9150. Now a new leak gives away some more information about the device which supports the above mentioned rumored feature. It looks like this upcoming C series will offer impressive specs for an affordable price.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Dual-camera setup The leaked image by Twitter handle @Ice Universe clearly says that this new Galaxy C10 will sport a dual-camera setup on its rear. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to come with 6.3-inch display, rear dual cameras We can see that this dual camera is placed horizontally with a LED flash next to it. The absence of fingerprint scanner on the rear hints us that it will be present on the front. Bixby button Other than the camera setup, this leaked cutout also reveals the Bixby button placed on the left side of the device. You can find a volume rocker and just below it, there is a button dedicated to Bixby feature like Galaxy S8. Other features If you observe the right side of the cutout, you can find a small button which may be a power button of the device. Some rumors say that this upcoming phone will be packed by a new Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be unveiled by the chip maker Qualcomm soon.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

The information regarding the price and launch date of Galaxy C10 is not yet confirmed by the company.

Source