Galaxy J5 (2017) with Android 7.0 Nougat expected to launch today

The South Korean giant, Samsung is all up with its one more yet-to-be-launched smartphone- Galaxy J5(2017). Along with the spec details, the launch date of the phone has been rumored many times.

Though the company did not reveal the launch date, a new leak by Roland Quandt@rquandt states that the much-anticipated Galaxy J5 is expected to launch today. This is not the first time the launch date is getting leaked by other sources. A few days back, the same device appeared at a German retailer called Cyberport claiming that the launch will take place on June 22.

Price and Availability As per the new leak, the device was listed on Amazon France with the price tag of 279 euro. This listing has June 5 as the current date and along with that, it also reveals few of the device specs. It displayed the phone in Gold as well as Black color. Also Read: Samsung's 'Always On Display' can be updated from Google Play Store now Revealed specs These leaked out specs match the earlier rumored data of the upcoming handset. The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will have a 5.2-inch display having 1280×720 pixel resolution. Made up a fully metal body, it is expected to feature an octa-core 1.6GHz processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is said to be fueled by 2,600mAh battery. Firmware update Although the Galaxy J5(2017) has not yet released by the company, the firmware updates have already hit the smartphones. The firmware for Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) can be downloaded and will give the build number J530FXXU1AQE9 and J530FXWU1AQE6. By doing so, you can get back the bricked Galaxy J5 (2017) to life.

