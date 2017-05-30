Galaxy J7 (2017) could be the first Samsung phone to feature rear dual cameras

If you remember, well-known Chinese tipster mmddj_china had suggested way before than anyone else that the Galaxy C10 would be the first Samsung phone to come with rear dual cameras.

At the same time, he also said that the Galaxy J7 (2017) features a rear dual-camera setup as well. However, the leaks and rumors we have seen about the device by now, suggest otherwise. So we didn't pay much heed to his claims. Well, up until now at least. The leakster has now posted images of the plastic casing of the alleged Samsung J7 (2017). Moreover, he says that the device will be launched before the Galaxy C10.

So if this information turns out to be true, J7 (2017) will be the first Samsung phone ever to boast dual cameras on its back. If you take a look at the image, you can see the cutout for two cameras, which are apparently placed vertically.

Of course, we have no way to verify the credibility of this image, still from the size, it does look like a casing of a Samsung phone.

Talking about the other specs, a purported Galaxy J7 (2017) first impression video revealed that it will be coming with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and will be powered by an Octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM.

The phone is rumored to come with 16GB internal storage space and will be powered by a 3600mAh battery. Contradicting with this leakster's claims, the video only showed a single rear camera setup.

Source Via