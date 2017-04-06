Galaxy On7 (2017) Pro will come with 4GB RAM: Benchmark reveals

A smartphone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro has been spotted on the benchmark site, GFXBench. While this is not the first appearance for the phone as it was seen on GFXBench earlier as well, a new set of specs has been revealed this time.

According to the latest benchmark, the device is going to ship with a 5.7-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. While under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek MT6757 octa-core SoC teamed with 4GB of RAM (listed as 3.6GB) and an internal storage of 32GB (listed as 25GB). Another reveal is that it is going to run on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box.

In terms of optics, the benchmark listing says that the phone will pack a 12-megapixel main camera, as well as a 12-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

However, the change is only seen in the RAM count as the previous benchmark listing said that the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro will be loaded with only 3GB of RAM. All of the rest of the specs remain same, but there is slight storage difference (24GB and 25 GB).

So it is likely that the Korean brand plans to come up with two variants of the phone with a difference in the RAM department. Usually, the storage capacity of such variants also differ, but not in this case.

As Galaxy On7 Pro is seen again on GFXBench, it is safe to say the company intends to launch the device soon.

