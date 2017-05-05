Galaxy S7 is the most used Samsung phone: Report

There is no denying that Samsung Galaxy S7 is an impressive phone with stylish design and powerful features. The South Korean company earned a huge profit from this flagship device. Now, a new report published by an advertising agency called ScientiaMobile has revealed that the Galaxy S7 generates mobile browsing than any other Samsung phone in the world.

As per the Mobile Overview Report (MOVR), the Samsung Galaxy S7 is the most used Samsung phone in Q1 2017. However, Samsung's financial report for Q1 2017 shows that revenues earned from its smartphone division have fallen compared to those in Q4 2016 due to a decrease in sales of flagship devices.Samsung has slashed down the price of Galaxy S7 following the S8 and S8 Plus launch.

So the price factor also comes into the play. Anyway to recall, let's go through the features and specifications of the last year's flagship device.

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy S7 is made with an aluminum frame with front and back glass panels, which gives it a premium look. There is a slight curve to the left and right edges of the device and the corners are curved as well. On the back, there is a bumpy camera module. Coming to the front part, the physical home button is housed just below the display. It is also surrounded by thin bezels. The brand logo is placed right above the display along with a couple of sensors, front-facing camera, and the earpiece. The power button is found on the right-side, while the left-hand side features two volume rockers. The top is mostly bare and the bottom edge holds the 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroUSB port, and a single speaker grill. The Samsung Galaxy S7 sports a 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with the resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The display also has an interesting always-on feature. Battery Samsung Galaxy S7 comes equipped with a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone can get fully charged starting from 0 percent in just 90 via a cable while wireless charging takes about 120 minutes. Under the hood The Galaxy S7 is powered by Octa-Core Exynos 8 Octa 8890 (2.3GHz Quad + 1.6GHz Quad) processor, which is backed up by 4GB of RAM. It is available in two different native storage variants: One with 32GB and another with 64GB. The storage space can be further expanded up to 200GB using a microSD card. Software The previous year's flagship smartphone from Samsung runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with its very own TouchWiz interface on top. Optics On the camera front, The Galaxy7 boasts of a 12-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.7 and support for 4K video shooting. In addition to this, it has optical image stabilization and dual-pixel technology. The device also has a 5-MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Other details The Samsung Galaxy S7 is water and dust resistant, certified by IP68. Connectivity options offered by the device include WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE and a microUSB port.

