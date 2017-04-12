Galaxy S8 expected to receive Android 7.1 shortly

While a number of Samsung devices are getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, they are not running the latest version of Android. The reason behind this is that Samsung's Nougat builds are based on Android 7.0. Most of the times, Samsung gives software updates to its devices by changing the version number. However, lack of support for the Google Day dream VR shows that the Galaxy S8 is yet to get the Android 7.1.

But according to the APK Mirror website, Samsung finally plans to release the Android 7.1 to its devices starting with the Galaxy S8. The latest version of Samsung's S Health and Game Tuner apps now reportedly support Android 7.1, which is seen for the first time on any of the company's apps. Game Tuner's changelog for the latest version is also showing that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will now support it.

This could mean only one thing, Samsung's recently launched flagship phones will receive the Android 7.1 version any day now.

It is expected that the update will start hitting the devices as soon as they become available for sale, though we can't say anything for sure at this moment.

It is also unclear if the older Samsung devices will get Android 7.1 in near future. The company has not disclosed whether it will be pulling in features from Android 7.1.1 into the 7.1 build.

Nonetheless, the company should let us know about more details in the next few days. As of now, it is confirmed that the update will begin to roll out to devices shortly.