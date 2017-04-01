Galaxy S8 Facial recognition can be bypassed with a photo

Samsung just introduced its 2017 flagship smartphones the Galaxy S8 and S8+. While the smartphones come with amazing features and the latest tech like an infinity display, end-to-end security and smart AI, there seems to be some flaw which Samsung might have failed to announce during the launch event.

Well, what is that flaw? A new video has just been uploaded on YouTube and it shows that Galaxy S8's facial recognition system can be easily fooled by a person's photo. In the video by Marcianophone, you can see that the user clearly demonstrates unlocking the secured S8 with a selfie that was saved on another device.

Considering this, the face recognition might not be the best security option that you can use on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 flagships. However, you do have other options like a fingerprint sensor and the iris recognition system that you can use. On the other hand, while the technology is being used extensively this time it could be that Samsung is still working on refining the feature.

Moreover, the smartphones that were displayed at the Unpacked New York City event may not also be final products and the company could improve the security before shipping to the general public.