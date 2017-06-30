Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus receive 'Best Smartphone' award at MWC Shanghai 2017

Samsung's Galaxy S8/S8 Plus is definitely one of the best smartphones of 2017. The flagship devices came with stunning design as well as powerful specifications.

With bezel-less Infinity display, Snapdragon 835 processor, Bixby support and Bluetooth 5.0, these two created a storm in the smartphone industry. Well, now it seems that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are getting their due recognition. We say this as the handsets earned 'Best Smartphone' honors at the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards ('the AMOs'). It is held every year to give recognition to game-changing mobile innovations at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

Organized in coordination with GSMA, this year's MWC Shanghai started from June 28 and it will run until July 1. The event provides mobile industry professionals and leading corporations in Asia with an opportunity to showcase their latest innovations, and allows attendees to take a sneak peek at the future of mobile technologies.

This year's AMOs were held on the evening of June 28 at the DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai. The awards are given to companies whose mobile products and services exhibit exceptional innovation.

For 'Best Smartphone,' a panel of leading journalists, analysts and market influencers assess entries based on a wide array of criteria ranging from physical design and UX (user experience) to performance, the simplicity of use, value for money and sheer innovation.

Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have filled all the criteria above. Its Infinity display and spectacular is set to start a new trend in the smartphone industry and will forever change the upcoming smartphone's design philosophy.