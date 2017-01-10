Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable phone leaks again; could come in two variants

The upcoming foldable smartphones could be called Galaxy X1 and Galaxy X1 Plus.

By:

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd be aware of the fact that Samsung has been prepping to launch a foldable smartphone for a while now. And, just a few days ago, rumors surfaced online indicating that the company would finally launch the first foldable phones in Q3-Q4 2017. Now, we have the possible monikers of these phones.

Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable phone leaks again

According to a Weibo post, the foldable phones could come with monikers: Galaxy X1 and the Galaxy X1 Plus. The model numbers of these devices have also been revealed.

SEE ALSO: CES 2017: Samsung, Google Partnership Brings Next-gen Chromebook Plus and Pro

The standard Galaxy X1 bears the model number SM-X9000 while the Plus variant has SM-X9050 as its model number. What's more? Their Android versions have also been revealed.

Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable phone leaks again

As per the Weibo post, both the Galaxy X1 and the Galaxy X1 Plus both come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. However, given that the phone is speculated to be unveiled in Q3-Q4, we hope that the phones will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For more details about the device, take a look at this article.

Source

Read More About samsung | galaxy | news | mobiles | rumors | smartphones | android

Other articles published on Jan 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy