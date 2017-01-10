Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable phone leaks again; could come in two variants

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd be aware of the fact that Samsung has been prepping to launch a foldable smartphone for a while now. And, just a few days ago, rumors surfaced online indicating that the company would finally launch the first foldable phones in Q3-Q4 2017. Now, we have the possible monikers of these phones.

According to a Weibo post, the foldable phones could come with monikers: Galaxy X1 and the Galaxy X1 Plus. The model numbers of these devices have also been revealed.

The standard Galaxy X1 bears the model number SM-X9000 while the Plus variant has SM-X9050 as its model number. What's more? Their Android versions have also been revealed.

As per the Weibo post, both the Galaxy X1 and the Galaxy X1 Plus both come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. However, given that the phone is speculated to be unveiled in Q3-Q4, we hope that the phones will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. For more details about the device, take a look at this article.

Source