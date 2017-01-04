Galaxy X, the First Foldable Phone From Samsung to Arrive in Q3-Q4 2017

Samsung has been long-rumored to out a foldable smartphone into the market. In fact, ever since it showcased it’s first flexible display 8 years ago, speculations were rife that launch of foldable smartphone from Samsung is imminent. But sadly, a particular time-frame was never specified.

As it turns out, the wait is almost over. According to a Chinese source, the first foldable smartphone from Samsung codenamed Project Valley aka the Galaxy X will be announced in Q3-Q4 2017.

Also Read: Understanding Ransomware

As per the phone itself, there is not much known yet. However, going by the rumors, it should feature a foldable design along with a 4K-resolution display. This foldable smartphone will have a touch area as well along with scrollable capabilities. In addition, as reported by SamMobile, the phone’s edges will also feature a touch area (perhaps something like the edge screen as seen on Galaxy S7 edge or the infamous Note 7).

It is also believed to utilize several biometric forms fingers, palms, and face to name a few. As we mentioned earlier, a specific date for the launch has not been revealed by the company yet. We hope to see more and more details surface online as we approach the launch time-frame.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals