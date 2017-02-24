Gboard for iPhone now supports voice-typing, emojis and 15 new languages

Google has updated its popular Gboard for iPhone users. The new version of the keyboard- 1.3.0 now supports new emojis, voice-typing, 15 additional languages, and Google Doodles. The new languages include- Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Catalan, Hungarian, Malay, Russian, Latin American Spanish, and Turkish. To select the language of your preference; select Languages in Add Language section in Gborad settings.

To use voice typing in Gboard, Just tap the mic button to dictate messages on the go. To check the day's Google Doodles, you just need to tap the 'G' button whenever it animates. The Google Doodle will offer fun updates showing Google logo celebrating special dates throughout the year, like holidays, events, and famous birthdays. As far as emojis goes, Gboard is now updated with the latest iOS 10 emoji pack.

Google G board was originally released in May 2016 for iPhone users. The keyboard lets users search and send information, GIFs, emojis and more- right from their keyboard. Moreover Gboard also supports Glide Typing, which allows users type words by sliding their finger from one key to other instead of tapping.

Another noted feature of the Gboard is its built-in search feature. Users can press the Google Search icon placed on the top left of the keyboard screen that to search for addresses, flights, and even YouTube videos.