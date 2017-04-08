Get $200 off on the unlocked Moto Z until 12 noon today Eastern Time in the U.S.

Here is a great news for Moto lovers. Motorola is going to sell it's unlocked Motorola handset Moto Z for $200 off. This sale has already started and will be there till 11.59 am Saturday Eastern Time in the U.S.

Now you can buy this phone just by spending $499.99 from your savings. To avail this offer, you have to use the coupon code MOTOZ200 when you check out. This unlocked phones will work on AT&T and T-Mobile LTE bands in the U.S. It is clearly mentioned by the company that this offer will not available for another variant Moto Z Droid.

To recall the feature, this phone has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. Like other phones, even it provides Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, Moto Z is powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor having a quad-core 2.2GHz CPU and the Adreno 530 GPU.

Coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of native storage, it features a selfie shooter of 5MP. It also has a 13MP rear-facing camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and OIS. The device is backed by a 2600mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0.

This phone is 5.19mm thin and sleek in design. The nano coating from P2i protects the phone from splashes, spills and light rain. Moto Z will work with the Moto Mod modular accessories and also provides support for the Daydream VR platform.

With this Moto Mod accessories, one can snap any picture with 10X optical zoom and also increase the battery life further by using mophie Juice Pack. Few other Moto Mod also has the capability of turning your device into a projector and offer improvised JBL sound.

It is a great offer for this fantastic handset offering so many features in it. Since you got very limited time, try to avail this offer as soon as possible.

