Get discounts on Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite in Amazon Great Indian Sale

Coolpad has just slashed the prices of its Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite. However, the offer will be only available during the second edition of Amazon Great Indian Sale, which starts from tomorrow. The Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite will be sold for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively. To recall, at the time of the launch, the former was priced at Rs. 10,999, while the later came with a price tag of Rs. 8,199.

Talking about the specifications, The Coolpad Note 5 sports a metal unibody design and a 5.5-inch full HD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass. On the software front, the device runs on its very own Cool UI 8.0, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. There is an Octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor under its hood, which is backed up by Adreno 405 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In addition to this, the smartphone has 32GB of default storage, which can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card. Camera-wise, the Coolpad Note 5 features a 13MP primary snapper with dual tone LED flash as well as an 8MP selfie shooter.

Moreover, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers 4G VoLTE support.

Coming to the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, it has a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The smartphone comes equipped with a Quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP chipset, which is clocked at 1GHz.

The processor is teamed with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite also runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow layered with Cool UI 8.0.

It bestows a 13MP camera with dual-LED flash on the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.