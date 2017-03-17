Get a free Google Home if you buy LG G6 by April 30

LG G6 which will be available through many carriers by April 7 has a unique offer for eager buyers. A free Google Home will come along with the handset if you order the phone before April 30.

LG G6 is the company's latest flagship phone having a 5.7-inch display, a rear fingerprint sensor, built-in assistant, Google's signature voice, two rear cameras with a wide-angle lens and a waterproof chassis. The company has come up with an exciting offer for their flagship phone and confirmed that the G6 will be available for pre-order soon through multiple carriers.

Also Read: Google Allo app reveals search history to your friends

AT&T and Sprint will begin their preorders on Friday, 17th of March and US Cellular on March 24, while the device will actually go on sale from April 7. You can grab this offer from AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular and T-Mobile by ordering LG G6 immediately. On the other hand, Sprint will let you have this Home offer until May 11. All these carriers have different price listings for this smartphone.

AT&T will sell it for $24 a month for 30 months with the total cost of $720 total. It also has other offers such as you will get another device free in the form of credits over 30 months for the value of a G6. It is trying to attract buyers further by asking them to sign up for a two-year contract and get LG Watch Sport for $50.

Also Read: Google could reveal a third smartphone 'Taimen' apart from Pixel successors

Whereas, on Sprint, it costs $29.50 a month for 24 months with a total price of $708. It is also said to offer a free 49-inch LG 1080p HDTV for a limited time. T-Mobile will sell the same device for $26 a month for 24 months along with an additional $26 down payment, finalizing the total cost to $650.

US Cellular sells LG G6 for $597.60 and but you can lower the price down to $300 by signing up for a 30-month installment plan.