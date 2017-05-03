Get a free Google Home if you pre-order LG G6 via B&H

We already know that LG G6 has been released in U.S but made available only in one of the major carrier. Now the company is ready to launch all the unlocked version of this smartphone which will work on any of the GSM and CDMA bands in the country.

Not just this, there is an exciting offer along with this news. You can get a free Google Home if you pre-order LG G6 through B&H. This is a great deal by the way. You just have to pre-order this device by paying just $600 and grab a Google home along with it. This is a limited period offer which ends on May 7. It should also be noted that one should register via LG to make use of this offer.

Moving forward, if you wonder what this smartphone has got to offer to make it so popular, then read further. This device comes with a metal and glass sandwiched design and super thin bezels all over it. It has a QHD FullVision display of 5.7-inch with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels.

Powered by Snapdragon 821 chipset under-the-hood, it has connectivity options including Bluetooth 5, gigabit LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11ad. The LG G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with LG UX 6.0 and IP68 certified making it water resistant.

Featuring a dual 13MP camera at its rear, it comes with 5MP selfie snapper. The phone is packed with 4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. There is a non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery which powers the phone with the support for USB Type-C 2.0 reversible connector and USB On-The-Go.

