Get a free tablet if you buy LG G6 from T-Mobile

After an official launch of most anticipated phone LG G6, many carriers in the US are coming up with special offers in order to attract the buyers. T-Mobile, being one of them launched an exciting offer for those who want to buy this smartphone soon.

The fresh deal made by T-Mobile says it will give a free tablet to both the LG G6 and the earlier LG V20phone buyers. It cannot be considered as a small deal, though. Because the tablet which they are going to offer is LG G Pad X 8.0 which is of $240. This offer is made available for a short period of time and only through their Equipment Installment Plan.

It's not an end, they even want buyers to select any mobile data plan with a minimum of 2GB of data per month. Once this purchase is made, you will be offered with a rebate through a prepaid MasterCard card with $240 on it. This will be the same cost as LG G Pad X 8.0.

You will receive this rebate in about six to eight weeks for the tablet. Later you can choose to use this amount for the remaining balance on the tablet's payment plan. If not interested in it, you can use this prepaid card for your other personal use.

But it should be noted that, if you opt for this second option then you still have to pay the balance on that device, though you cancel wireless service of T-Mobile before 24-month finance agreement ends.

On the other hand, if you are interested in avail this free tablet, then here is a specification detail for you. The LG G Pad X 8.0 comes with an 8-inch display having a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 in it. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of native storage, it offers a battery of 4,650 mAh. It features 5 MP cameras both on the front and back of the device.

The last date to make use of this offer is not yet known. Last month, it also spoke about another offer which one should not forget if they have plans of buying this phone. That is, you can also get a free Google Home with it if you buy it from T-Mobile before April 30.

