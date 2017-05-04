Get iPhone 7 clone UMIDIGI G for just $80

We have seen so many phones trying to copy the design of Apple's iPhone. That's how popular the iPhones are.

One such phone is UMIDIGI G which looks almost similar to iPhone 7. If you do not want to spend a huge amount on iPhones, then you can opt for this kind of handset which gives you the feel of owning the Apple's brand. Yes, it just costs you $80. With refreshing Matte black, it looks slim and elegant. Let us see what this iPhone clone has got in its box to offer.

Similar looks Having the similar look of iPhone 7, this phone has a polycarbonate cover which is then sprayed with aluminum alloy to give the sandblasted effect. Also Read: iPhone 7S: Leaks reveal the problem with Apple It has a bigger sharp HD display of 5-inch with 1280x720 resolution, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is a lightweight phone with 135,5g of weight. Oleophobic technique With the oleophobic technique, even the water dropped on this phone will form a droplet instead of spreading. The cover is designed to minimize the effect of dirt on the surface of the phone. One can hold this handset with a comfortable grip and also offers the required smoothness to make it look appealing. Other specs UMIDIGI G comes with an 8MP rear camera and 2MP selfie shooter. With 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, the device is integrated with a fingerprint scanner on the front. Also Read: The iPhone 8 launch is reported to get delayed The phone is loaded with MTK6737 Cortex-A53, Quad-core at 1.3GHz fast processor. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and houses a small battery similar to iPhone with 2000 mAh capacity. Availability Pre-order has already begun for this phone from May 2nd with a price tag of just $79.99. The actual presale will start on May 16th onwards.

