Get up to Rs. 5000 discount on Swipe Elite series smartphones only on Flipkart

Indian manufacturer Swipe is giving amazing offers on its Elite series smartphones, as part of the Monsoon Sale on Flipkart. The sale will run until 30th June 2017. Customers can avail the Elite series smartphones at large discounts up to Rs. 5000.

"We recognize Indian youth's aspirations and offer products that help them to connect with the rest of the world. Indian smartphone aspirants will have one more reason to celebrate this monsoon. Huge discounts on Elite Max, Elite Sense, Elite 3 & Elite Star are the best offers to look forward to! We have received an overwhelming response for every product launch on Flipkart & this is a moment to thank everyone for the trust reposed upon us," said Mr Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies.

The 5.5" Swipe Elite Max smartphone is now being offered at just Rs. 7,999. Its original price was Rs. 12,999. Yes, it is getting Rs. 5000 off. To remind you, it is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

The Swipe Elite Sense is getting a discount of Rs. 1,200 and it now comes with a price tag of Rs. 6999. Talking about the specs, it makes use of a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and arrives with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Elite Sense offers a 13MP rear camera with a LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. For enhanced security, Elite Sense also comes with a fingerprint scanner.

The Swipe Elite 3 is now priced at Rs. 4,999 after getting a discount of Rs. 2,000. Specs wise, it sports a 5" HD IPS display and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card. It features an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash, and 5MP front-facing camera and a long-lasting 2500mAh battery.

The Swipe Elite Star is available at Rs. 3799 in the Monsoon Sale at Flipkart. This dual-SIM smartphone runs on Indus OS and is fueled by a 1.5GHz Quad-Core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM, this phone comes with 16GB of built-in storage.