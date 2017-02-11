Gionee A1 and A1 Plus launch set for February 27: Key specs and price leaked

After Nokia and BlackBerry sent out a press invites for the Mobile World Congress 2017. It's now Gionee who rolls out media invites for MWC 2017, dated February 27.

The press invite indicates that the Chinese smartphone vendor is geared up to announce two new selfie focused handsets on Feb 27. One being the Gionee A1 and other is A1 Plus.

It has been quite some time that Gionee has been working on its A-series. Ahead of the launch, live images of the both the Gionee phones has been leaked, showcasing the specifications and price that the devices might come packed with.

Gionee A1 will feature a 5.5 inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass protection. Further, the device will be powered by MediaTek Octa-core processor clocked at 1.8Ghz.

Talking about the storage, the upcoming Gionee A1 sports a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 128Gb via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the handset might bear a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, wherein in the front fits an excellent 16MP selfie shooter with a selfie flash. This proves that the upcoming Gionee smartphone will be great for the selfie lovers out there.

Further running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the device as rumors suggest will be priced at NPR 35,999, which is roughly around Rs. 22,503 in India.