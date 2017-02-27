Gionee A1 and A1 Plus launched: Specifications, price, availability and more

Gionee now adds two new smartphones to its A series by announcing the Gionee A1 and Gionee A1 Plus today at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Similar to that of the previously announced smartphones, these two devices are also selfie-focused ones. The key highlight of the devices are camera and battery and hence the company adds a tagline to the devices - "Super camera, super battery".

Ahead of the launch, there have been a lot of speculations making rounds all across the web about both Gionee A1 and A1 Plus models. Well, looks like most of the rumored specs were almost accurate. Brushing up the key specs, Gionee A1 sports a 5.5 inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass protection.

Furthermore, talking about the storage, Gionee officials reveal that A1 bears 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Being selfie-focused devices, both the handset comes packed with a 13MP rear camera, while on the front fits a 16MP selfie shooter. Pretty good one for the selfie lovers out there. Adding on, the Gionee officials says that, "A series will focus on the consumers who are taking Selfies to share his happiness with others and need long battery life." Check out the detailed specifications that the newbies, Gionee A1 and A1 Plus come equipped with, here at GizBot.

Display and Design Gionee A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display, while the Gionee A1 Plus sports a 5.7-inch display. Well, while Gionee A1 is going to be a standard device, A1 Plus will be a high-end version. On one end, Gionee A1 come packed with 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass protection, while on the other, Gionee A1 Plus features a Camera Specifications On the camera front, both Gionee A1 and A1 Plus are going to be feature a 13MP rear camera view along with phase detection, autofocus feature and LED flash, while on the front bears a 16MP selfie shooter. On the other hand, Gionee A1 Plus come packed with 13MP rear camera set up and fits a 16MP selfie shooter at the front and comes with more pixel, bigger pixel size and big aperture to capture more lights. The devices also come packed with various camera options to capture the best shot, which includes - geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR and a few more. The camera sensor of A1 plus is using 4-cell technology. which improves the image quality greatly, especially in low light. Storage Capacity Gionee A1 come packed with 4GB of RAM memory and is coupled with a 64GB storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Battery Capacity Both the smartphones are battery-focused devices says the company. Gionee A1 come packed with a 4010mAh battery, wherein Gionee A1 Plus being a higher variant is backed by a 4550mAH battery. Both the Gionee devices will come with super capacity, ultrafast charge, and super power saving capability.