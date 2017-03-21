Gionee A1 launching today in India: Watch the live stream here

Gionee A1 that was unveiled at the MWC 2017 is all set to be released in India today. The company is hosting an event at 12 PM today to announce the phone.

Gionee unveiled the A1 and A1 Plus smartphones at the MWC 2017. The USP of these phones is the good selfie camera and long-lasting battery life. We already know the specifications and features of these phones. What remains to be known is the pricing and availability information of the Gionee phones. At the launch event of the Gionee A1, we can get these details. You can watch the live stream via Facebook or YouTube.

To recap on the specifications, the Gionee A1 boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded further using a micro SD card. The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with PDAF and LED flash. Up front, there is a 16MP front-facer. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG, and dual SIM support. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Amigo OS and gets the power from a 4010mAh battery.

Talking about the bigger variant, the Gionee A1 Plus flaunts a larger 6-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of a MediaTek P25 processor. The RAM and storage are similar to the smaller variant. There is a 20MP selfie camera on this one with f/2.0 aperture and Bokeh-Selfie Mode. There is a dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP and a 5MP sensors. The connectivity and software remain similar to the Gionee A1, but the battery is a 4550mAh unit with support for ultrafast charging system.