Gionee A1 with 16MP selfie camera launched in India, pre-order begins on March 31

Gionee has launched the Gionee A1, its selfie-centric smartphone in India at an event today. The is yet to announce the pricing details of this phone. The device will go on pre-order on March 31 and we expect the price will be revealed closer to that date.

The Gionee A1 features a unibody metal design of Aircraft grade. The company has announced this phone in Gold, Black, and Gray color variants. The major highlight of this Gionee phone is its selfie-focused 16MP front facing camera. This sensor has f/2.2 aperture, selfie flash, and face beauty features. In fact, this smartphone the latest addition to the lineup of selfie smartphones launched by the company.

Besides the selfie camera, the Gionee A1 is fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display. The device is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The storage capacity is 64GB and it can be further expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot.

Also Read: Gionee A1 first impressions

Fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Amigo OS, this smartphone supports Hybrid dual SIM support, wherein the second SIM card slot can be doubled as a micro SD card slot. The rear snapper is a 13MP sensor that has PDAF, LED flash, 5P lens, and Sony IMX258 sensor. There is a front-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack. The other features on board the Gionee A1 include USB OTG, Bluetooth 4.0, and 4G VoLTE. The 4,010mAh battery supports fast charging that lets you charge it completely in less than two hours.