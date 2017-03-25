Gionee A1 price revealed for the Indian market

Gionee on Tuesday launched the Gionee A1 selfie-centric smartphone in India. While the pre-order date (March 31) and the specifications of the smartphone were announced at the launch, the price, on the other hand, was not revealed by the company.

Besides, as we were expecting the price to be revealed closer to the pre-order date, Gionee has announced the price of the recently launched smartphone. The Gionee A1 will come with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Now that the price has been disclosed, the availability of the smartphone still remains a mystery. Gionee has said that the smartphone will be available on Amazon India for online sale.

The A1will come in gray, black, and gold color variants. Further, there is an exciting offer with this smartphone. Customers who pre-book will get a two-year warranty, They will also get free JBL headphone or a Swiss Military Bluetooth Speaker.

Just to recall, Gionee A1 features a unibody metal design and comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The device gets a storage capacity of 64GB and it can be further expanded up to 256GB using a micro SD card slot. Fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat topped with Amigo OS and is backed by a 4,010mAh battery that supports fast charging.

As for the optics, Gionee phone features a 16MP front facing camera. This sensor has f/2.2 aperture, selfie flash, and face beauty features. The rear camera sports a 13MP sensor that has PDAF, LED flash, 5P lens, and Sony IMX258 sensor.

Other features included in this smartphone are Hybrid dual SIM support, a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB OTG, Bluetooth 4.0, and 4G VoLTE. The smartphone measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighS 182 grams.