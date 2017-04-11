Gionee A1 receives orders worth Rs. 150 crore in just 10 days

Smartphone maker Gionee on Tuesday said that the company has already booked orders worth around Rs. 150 crore in the first 10 days of opening registration for its Gionee A1 smartphone.

Commenting on the milestone, Arvind R Vohra, Country Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), Gionee India said, "We are overwhelmed by the response of our customers to Gionee's first flagship of the year.

The pre-booking figures, the highest for any phone in the Rs 8k-25k range, are the testimony to our proposition of offering advanced selfie capabilities with longer battery life in our phones."

He said, "to reinforce this trust in our customers, we are hosting midnight launches of A1 in various cities so none of our customers has to wait till next day morning to get onboard for the Gionee experience."

The company has been running advertisement Selfiestan campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. Gionee has also recently roped in Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Hasan, and Diljit Dosanjh as its regional brand ambassadors.

Priced at Rs. 19,999, Gionee A1 features a 16-megapixel front camera and 13MP rear camera with dual tone flash technology. The phone has MediaTek P10 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 4010 mAh battery with fast charging feature.

And it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. On the connectivity front, the device support dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB. The handset measures 154.5 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm and weighs 182 g.