Gionee A1 receives a price cut, now available at Rs. 16,499

The Gionee A1 was launched in India in March at a price point of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone was exclusive to the online retailer Amazon and was available in the Black, Grey and Gold color variants.

Within a few months after its launch, the smartphone appears to have received a price cut in the country. Going by the listing of this smartphone spotted on the online retailer website, the Black variant of the Gionee A1 is priced at Rs. 16,449, the Gold variant is priced at Rs. 16,697 and the Grey variant is priced at Rs. 17,640. Notably, the Gionee A1 has been pretty successful in the Indian market receiving Rs. 150 crore worth orders in 10 days.

Earlier this month, the Gionee A1 Signature Edition went on pre-bookings exclusively via Amazon India at the same price point of Rs. 19,999. The highlight of the Signature Edition features the signature of the current Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli.

The Gionee A1 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display. Under its hood, the device employs a MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Further, there is expandable storage support up to 128GB using a microSD card. The smartphone draws power from a 4010mAh battery that should render a decent backup to the smartphone. The imaging aspects of the Gionee A1 includes a 16MP selfie camera and a 13MP main snapper. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, the Gionee A1 supports connectivity features dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB.