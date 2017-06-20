Gionee A1 Signature Edition India release set for June 28; pre-bookings open on Amazon

The Gionee A1 was launched at the MWC 2017 in February. The smartphones entered the Indian market in March carrying a price tag of Rs. 19,999 in three color options - Gray, Black, and Gold.

Now, Gionee has announced a new variant of the smartphone dubbed Gionee A1 Signature Edition. This device is available via the online retailer Amazon. The Signature Edition features the signature of the cricketer and the Indian team's current caption, Virat Kohli on its rear. Notably, he is the brand ambassador of the smartphone brand.

The Gionee A1 Signature Edition features similar specifications as the original variant that was launched in March. The pre-bookings for this device are open until June 27 on Amazon and the same will go on sale starting from June 28 in the country. Those who pre-book the Gionee A1 Signature Edition will get a free Sennheiser headphones.

As the Gionee A1 Signature Edition is all set to be released in the next week, the original Gionee A1 price has been slashed to Rs. 16,999. The Gionee A1 has been pretty successful in the Indian market receiving Rs. 150 crore worth orders in 10 days.

To remind you of the specifications, the Gionee A1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display. Under its hood, the device uses a MediaTek Helio P10 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone draws power from a 4010mAh battery that should render a decent backup to the smartphone. The imaging aspects of the Gionee A1 includes a 16MP selfie camera and a 13MP main snapper. It runs on Android Nougat OS out of the box.