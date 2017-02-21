Gionee A1 spotted in a benchmarking site with key features

Gionee will be attending the MWC 2017 and it has already sent out press invites for the event. Moreover, the company looks set to launch two new smartphones which according to various source will be the Gionee A1 and A1 Plus.

However, before the official launch, the smartphones have already been all over the internet with several leaks and rumors. While earlier leaks revealed the live images of the devices, now one of the smartphones has been spotted again on a benchmarking website.

Reportedly, Gionee A1 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing. While this is the case, the listing does reveal and also confirm some of the specs that have leaked before. As per the listing, the handset is said to come with an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The listing does not provide any further information about the phone.

Besides, if you go by some other rumors, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch 1080p touchscreen, 64GB storage, 13MP/16MP camera combo, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,010mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

While these are just rumors and we cannot fully trust them, the Gionee A1 along with a Plus variant of the phone will be made official at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC).

