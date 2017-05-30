Gionee F109L spotted on TENNA: Will be a compact smartphone

A new Gionee smartphone has just been leaked online. The device is dubbed as Gionee F109L and it has appeared on TENNA the Chinese telecommunication authority. Moreover, it looks like the device has been certified by the agency.

However, apart from the certification, the leak also provides us some information about the features and specifications of the device. And looking at those details it seems that the device will be a midrange.

Meanwhile, as the device has appeared on TENNA it could also mean that the company will launch the device soon in the market. That being said, let's look at some of the leaked details of the upcoming handset.

Display, RAM and Processor According to the TENNA listing, Gionee F109L will come with a 5-inch IPS HD display. The device will be powered by a quad-core chipset clocked at 1.25GHz. The handset features 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expanded upto128GB. Camera, Battery and Software As for the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP front camera. Further, the smartphone is backed by 2660mAh battery and will run on Android Nougat 7.0. Other features Connectivity options include VoLTE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and the device also comes with sensors like Gravity sensor, Proximity sensor, light sensor. The smartphone measures 143.0 × 70.0 × 7.9mm and weighs 141.9g. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in black and gold colors.