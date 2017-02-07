Gionee F5 with 4,000 mAh battery and 4GB RAM launched in China

Gionee has expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of Gionee F5. The highlight of the new smartphone is its large 4,000 mAh battery unit and 4GB of RAM to support multitasking.

The company has launched the handset in China and it might soon be made available to the global market including India, where big battery handsets are doing quite well.

Gionee F5 is priced around Rs. 17,500 in Indian currency and will be available in Gold and Rose Gold colour variants.

SEE ALSO: Gionee F5L passes TENAA Certification, launch imminent

As far as specifications are concerned, Gionee F5 flaunts a 5.3-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass and is powered by a 64-bit 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM to support multitasking. The smartphone also has Mali T860 GPU to handle graphical intensive tasks.

For storage, Gionee F5 offers 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded further by up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Gionee F5 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Amigo OS 3.2 and also offers a fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button. The smartphone has hybrid dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/ microSD) SIM card slot and includes 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS as connectivity options.

While Gionee F5 seems to offer good amount of RAM, a large battery unit and an octa-core CPU, a screen with HD resolution seems to be dated in today's time. Gionee has to be careful about the pricing of the F5 in the Indian market as consumers can easily get a smartphone with full HD display under Rs. 10,000.

Image source: Gsmarena