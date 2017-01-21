Gionee F5L passes TENAA Certification, launch imminent

Gionee did not have a better 2016 as their selfie centric smartphones failed to appeal the audience. According to the Chinese regulatory site, TENAA, a new Gionee smartphone, the Gionee F5L has been certified and will be launched in coming days.

The newly certified might be the stripped down version of the Gionee F5, which is also a yet-to-be-announced phone. And, the phone might be named as Gionee F5 Lite.

The Gionee F5L might be limited to only to China as the TENAA images at the bottom has a carrier logo along with 4G LTE symbol. The certification site revealed the complete specifications of the phone.

The Gionee F5L will get a 5.3-inch 720p display, 1.5GHz octa-core processor (mostly a MediaTek chip), 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage.

The phone weighs 162 grams and is 7.7mm in thickness. The Gionee F5L also boasts of a 13MP camera on the rear along with an 8MP front-facing unit and boots Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

There are no details regarding the launch date of the phone, but it might be unveiled at the MWC 2017.