Gionee unveiled the M6S Plus in China on April 24. This new smartphone from the Chinese company packs some powerful features, the mammoth 6020mAh battery being the most significant one. Considering this, the phone naturally comes with a price tag on the higher side.

One week after the launch, the Gionee M6S Plus is now available for sale in China. Currently, only the basic 64GB variant is up for purchase and it is priced at ¥3499 ($507). While the 256GB native storage variant is not available for sale yet, the price is listed at as ¥4299 ($623). Now the question is, whether people will be spending more than $100 just for the extra storage space.

To recall, let's go through the features and specifications of the Gionee M6S Plus.

Under the hood The Gionee M6S Plus is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.95GHz. As already mentioned, the phone comes with two default storage variants, one with 64GB and another with 256GB. The storage capacity of the smartphone is teamed with 6GB of RAM. To keep the lights on there is a huge 6020mAh battery inside, which is sufficient to easily last a day's heavy usage. Display and optics The Gionee M6S Plus flaunts a 6-inch FHD 1080p On-Cell AMOLED display. Coming to the camera department, the device features a 12MP primary shooter with LED flash as well as an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Other details On the software front, the Gionee M6S Plus runs on Amigo 3.5 operating system that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Connectivity suite of the device offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, there is a fingerprint scanner housed below the rear camera module, which can also measure the heart rate and secured payment options.

The Gionee M6S Plus undoubtedly comes with some impressive features and specifications. Unfortunately, the company has not yet said when it plans to launch the phone in India.

