Gionee P7 new update released: Adds exciting new features

Good news for Gionee P7 smartphone owners. The company has just announced that it is rolling out a new software update for the smartphone.

Commenting on the rollout, Gionee has stated, "The Gionee P7 has always been a power-packed performer. And we're delighted to announce that with the latest update, it has become an even better smartphone that gives our users a fantastic experience."

While the company is promising good things the update does come with several new features.

Well apart from the usual bug fixes and performances improvements, the update brings ViLTE support for the smartphone. ViLTE basically means Video over LTE. So, now that the smartphone is getting such support, the feature will allow Gionee P7 users to make video calls on the 4G LTE networks "without any lag."

The update also brings support for Urdu language and also adds Suspend button functionality which lets users quickly access essential functions such as locking the screen, as well as opening their favorite apps bu just gently tapping on the screen. The company has also updated the Mood Wallpapers and Theme Parks feature. And there's more! The company has added BeautyPlus app for the selfie fans and the company also claims that the update brings a new and improved GStore that will let users further enhance their Gionee P7 experience.

However, users should be ready to see new apps on their smartphone. The new update will automatically install apps like UC Browser, Xender, Saavn, and Truecaller in the smartphone.

Lastly, the update will bring the latest security patch to your smartphone. "With so many features centered around your convenience, it was but obvious that we would ensure you stay protected. With the latest Google security patch, we've ramped up the protection on your Gionee P7, ensuring that all your data stays safe," the company concludes.

Gionee P7 users should receive a notification about the update and if they have not received it then they can just go the phone's settings page and tap on the about section. There they can check for the updates manually.