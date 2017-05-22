Gionee S10 camera samples and new color variants leaked

Gionee is all set to release its much-awaited smartphone Gionee S10. The launch event is slated for May 26, which is just three days away from today. The company's official teaser poster had also shown us that the phone would come with two front-facing cameras. Unfortunately, the back of the device was not shown on the poster but we anticipate the Gionee S10 to feature a rear dual-camera setup as well.

Undoubtedly, the quad camera setup is the key highlight of this upcoming Gionee smartphone. While the company has not shed any lights on the specifications of the device, its appearance on GFXBench and TENAA has given us some idea about the expected features and specs. Anyway, let's find out what are the things we know so far about the Gionee S10.

New color variants Now, ahead of the official launch, a few camera samples of the Gionee S10 has surfaced online. Not only this, an image showing different color variants of the smartphone. Previous leaks had suggested that the Gionee S10 will have two color variants: Gold and a refreshing Green. While this leak claims that the phone would be available in five different color options: Black, Green, White, Black and Blue. Powerful camera performance If these pictures are indeed taken by the Gionee S10, we must say they look pretty impressive. The images are sharp and even have the professional blurred background. As we have already mentioned, The Gionee S10 will flaunt quad cameras. The rear dual camera setup is said to be consisting of 16MP + 8MP sensors, the front of the device will house one 12MP and another 8MP sensor. There is no doubt that this smartphone will catch the attention of photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers. Metal-unibody design According to the images, the Gionee S10 is going to have an all metal body along with a U-shaped antenna design. There is a round circle with company logo inside on its back, which could be the fingerprint sensor. You can also see the Gionee branding at the bottom. Other specs Going by the benchmark listings, the Gionee S10 is expected to be powered by an Octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz. It will also have 6GB of RAM teamed with 64GB of default storage. On the software front, the device will arrive with Amigo OS that based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Under the hood, there will be a decent 3450mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

