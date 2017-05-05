Gionee S10 could boast 4 cameras: Spy photos

We have seen so many smartphones which got released recently to have a dual camera setup in them. But here comes an exciting news for everyone.

Gionee is trying to integrate 4 cameras on their newest smartphone! Yes, you heard it right. This is the biggest surprise for everyone who was not expecting Gionee to come with such a huge change. Some spied photos are leaked online of this handset which proved this feature. The new Gionee S10 smartphone has been spied by Chinese media over on TENAA.

Similar look of iPhone 7 Plus The spied pictures give us a hint that the Gionee S10 will have a look similar to an iPhone 7 Plus from back especially the way in which rear cameras are integrated. Also Read: Gionee M6S Plus with 6020mAh battery Vs battery-centric smartphones If you look at its front, the phone matches with the design of Vivo V5 Plus with a physical home button. Utilization of better sensors Since only the photos are leaked, we do not know other details of the phone for now. But there is a high possibility of Gionee S10 to come with a better sensor with the similar rating of Huawei phones. So, they can offer a good depth of field and can capture the best color and B&W photography. Another Gionee model with same design On the other hand, the company is all set to launch another model of the same phone by name Gionee S10C. This phone is also said to come with a similar design as S10 but will sport a single front and rear cameras. Also Read: Gionee S10 with 4GB RAM and Helio P10 spotted on GFXBench Other than the design, the S10C will be packed by the 1.4Ghz chipset and 4GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 7.1 and supports micro SD card.

