Gionee S10 Plus appears on TENAA: Features four cameras

Yesterday, we told you about the Gionee S10 smartphone that was spotted on the certification site TENAA. As per the leaked pictures, the device features four cameras and looks similar to the iPhone 7 Plus from the back. Not only this, another phone with the Gionee branding appeared on the Chinese regulatory authority in the previous week.

Well, this is not the end as a new Gionee phone has made its way to TENAA. The handset is touted to be the Gionee S10 Plus. Just like the Gionee S10, this one also ships with dual cameras on the back and front. However, it is a bit surprising that both the phones will come with four cameras. Anyway, do scroll down to find out what have we come to know about the Gionee S10 Plus.

Also Read: Gionee S10 could boast 4 cameras: Spy photos

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and size As per the TENAA listing, the Gionee S10 Plus sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device measures at 155 × 76.8 × 7.35 mm and it weighs 178 gram. Under the hood While the TENAA listing has not specified the chipset, the Gionee smartphone will come equipped with an Octa-core processor running at 2.5GHz. It will be backed up by a decent 3450mAh battery. As far as the storage space is concerned, the device is expected to have 64GB on inbuilt storage coupled with 4GB of RAM. Software and camera aspect The Gionee S10 Plus is likely to run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. Coming to the camera department, the handset will be featuring a 16MP+8MP rear dual camera setup with a slight bump, while in the front there will another dual camera setup consisting of 20MP and 8MP sensors. Presumably, the 8MP shooter will be perfect for taking photos with deep depth of field. Additional information As you can see from the images, the fingerprint scanner of the S10 Plus will be embedded in the home button on the front. While the pictures here show the device in black, it will be available in another Gold color variant. The pricing and availability of the Gionee S10 Plus are not known yet. However, we expect the company to release the smartphone along with Gionee S10 and Gionee S10 mini.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source Via