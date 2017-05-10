Gionee S10 Plus live images show dual cameras at the front and back

Gionee is prepping two smartphones - S10 and S10 Plus. A few days back, we saw that both these smartphones cleared the TENAA certification.

Also, the live images of the Gionee S10 Plus had leaked revealing the presence of four cameras. By saying four cameras we mean that the smartphone will arrive with a dual rear camera and a dual selfie camera as well. However, the TENAA listing was contradictory as it revealed dual cameras at the rear and just one selfie camera at the front instead of two.

Now, a set of images of the alleged Gionee S10 Plus has hit the web, thanks to a MobileXpose report. Take a look at these images to know what they reveal about the Gionee smartphone from below.

Four cameras get confirmed The dual-front facing cameras seem to be positioned next to the earpiece. Going by the leaked information, the main cameras will be dual 13MP sensors at the rear and the selfie cameras will be dual 16MP sensors at the front. This way, the Gionee S10 Plus will be one of the selfie-centric smartphones in the market. Design resembles iPhone 7 These images show that the smartphone has a striking resemblance to that of the iPhone 7, except for the difference in the antenna bands. The rear of the Gionee phone is in gold while the front panel appears to be white. Also read: Gionee S10 with 4GB RAM and Helio P10 spotted on GFXBench Fingerprint sensor on the home button There is a pill-shaped physical home button at the front and the power button and volume rocker are on the right edge. Like most other smartphones, the fingerprint sensor believed to be embedded into the home button. 3.5mm audio jack is intact The two lenses of the rear camera seem to be placed horizontally at the top left corner of the smartphone. The antenna lines appear to pass through the top and bottom of the handset. The speaker grille, micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack seem to be visible at the bottom.