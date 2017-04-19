Gionee S10 spotted on TENAA, comes with Android Nougat

Barely six months have passed since the launch of Gionee S9, the dual camera phone. Now, its successor, the Gionee S10 is likely to be announced soon as well. The smartphone has been recently spotted on the Chinese certification site, TENAA.

The listing reveals that the upcoming model has not received many upgrades. According to the TENAA list, the Gionee S10 is going to ship with a 5.5-inch FHD display. Talking about storage, the device is likely to have an internal storage space of 64GB. While its RAM capacity will be 4GB. You can clearly understand that all of these specifications have been kept the same as the Gionee S9 model.

In terms of optics, the Gionee S10 flaunts two 13MP rear shooters, while on the front, there is a 16MP camera with a LED flash for taking selfies and video calls. The real dual-camera setup is placed at the left corner of the device and is raised.

The TENAA listing further shows that the smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core SoC and backed up by a 3700mAh battery. While the Gionee S10 is expected to run the Android 7.0 Nougat, we don't know if it will be using the Amigo OS 4.0.

Design-wise, the device seems to sport a metal back plate and a glass front. The smartphone comes with a Home Button which will also function as a fingerprint scanner. The Gionee S10 weighs 176.6g and measures at 54.5 × 76 × 7.6 mm.

As the smartphone has made already made an appearance on TENAA, we might get its launch announcement soon.

Source