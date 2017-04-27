Gionee S10 with 4GB RAM and Helio P10 spotted on GFXBench

We have seen Gionee S10 making its appearance on TENAA two weeks back. Now the same phone spotted on benchmarking website GFXBench.

This time it revealed quite a lot of specifications about the smartphone. Most of the external features were already been detailed by some previously leaked images and rumors. For our surprise, the GFXBench listing also supports the specs which were rumored long back. So, there is a high probability that the phone will come out as expected by everyone.

Let us see in detail what are the specs revealed by this benchmarking website.

Optics According to the GFXBench listing, it says the Gionee S10 will have a 12MP rear camera and a 15MP selfie shooter. But if you refer the previous TENAA's certification, it has something else to say. Also Read: Gionee M6S Plus with 6GB RAM, 6020mAh cell Vs other 6GB RAM phones It claims that the phone will be featured to have a 13 MP + 13 MP dual camera setup. So, the optics part is not clear yet. Processor and Display The Gionee S10 is expected to be powered by an Helio P10 SoC and comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p touchscreen display. Speaking about memory, the phone will be having a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Other Specs This GFXBench listing confirms that the Gionee S10 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat. Though the battery capacity is not mentioned here, the previous leaks say that the device will be backed by a 3700 mAh battery. Also Read: Gionee S10 spotted on TENAA, comes with Android Nougat For now, we know the phone will be available in two color variants- gold and black. GFXBench List For more information, you can refer the above image which clearly gives you an idea on how the phone will look like.

