Gionee S10 with back and front dual cameras launched

Chinese smartphone manufacturers have been pretty active recently and they are launching one smartphone after another. Brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, Meizu have recently launched several smartphones and now it looks like Gionee is joining its counterparts.

That being said, the company has just launched a new smartphone at an event in China. Dubbed as S10 the main feature of this new smartphone is that it features dual camera setups both at the front and back. Well, Gionee seems to have taken the game to a new level.

Apart from the interesting take on cameras, Gionee has launched the S10 in three variants which are S10, S10B, and S10C. As for the availability, the company has announced that the Gionee S10 and S10C will be on sale in China from June 9 onwards. As for the S10B, this variant will be made available from today itself.

Let's have look at what the smartphone has to offer.

S10 Gionee S10 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell display. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 3450mAh battery. Talking about the main feature, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear with 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture. At the front, S10 comes with a 20-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera

Gionee S10 will be retailing at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 24,400). S10B Talking about the second variant Gionee S10B, the device features a 5.5-inch full-HD display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The Gionee S10B comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage and derives its power from a large 3700mAh battery. While most of the features are similar, there are few minor differences. This variant also features a dual camera setup but only at the rear. As such, it sports a 13MP and 5MP sensors at the back whereas there is a 16MP sensor at the front. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 20,700). S10C Coming to the Gionee S10C, this variant is the cheapest of them all and comes with toned down specs compared to the other two. The device sports a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor. The smartphone comes with a 4GB RAM along with 32GB of built-in storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3100mAh battery. As for the cameras, this model features a single 16-megapixel sensor at the back and a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. This handset is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 15,000). However, all the three models will run Amigo 4.0 OS but Gionee has not revealed which Android version will it be. Further, some other features like connectivity options or whether the phone will have expandable storage and other have not yet been discussed by the company.