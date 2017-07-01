Gionee S10 with dual-front and back cameras coming to India soon

Chinese handset manufacturer Gionee launched its S10 smartphone with four cameras in China back in May and it went on sale in the country earlier last month.

And now, it seems that the smartphone is coming to India as well. According to a report from NDTV, the company will be launching its S10 smartphone in India soon. Further, the publication has stated that a Gionee executive has confirmed the news at MWC Shanghai that concluded a few days back. Interestingly, as per the report, Gionee S10 will be launched as the next A-series flagship in the India.

However, the company has not provided any specific date or timeline. The launch may also actually depend on the performance of the current A-series smartphone, the Gionee A1. So it could be sooner or later. Meanwhile, the smartphone was also launched in three variants - regular S10, S10B, and S10C. SO it is also not confirmed which of the three variants will actually come to India.

In any case, the good news is that the smartphone with four cameras is coming to India.

While that sounds exciting, let's just recall some of the key features of the smartphone. Well, Gionee S10 comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell display. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 3450mAh battery. The handset runs Amigo 4.0 OS.

Talking about the main or the biggest highlight feature of Gionee S10, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear with 6P lens and f/1.8 aperture. At the front, S10 comes with a 20-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera.

Gionee S10 is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 24,400).