Gionee S10 with four cameras to launch on May 26

Lately, countless rumors about the Gionee S10 and S10 Plus are doing the rounds on the internet. A week ago, the Gionee S10 was spotted on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA. The leak suggested that the phone would come with dual cameras on its front and back. However, the authenticity of those images was not determined.

Well, Gionee has just dropped a teaser poster revealing the launch of its upcoming smartphone in China, which is none other than the Gionee S10. The launch event is slated for May 26. Moreover, the phone in the poster flaunts two cameras on the front. Unfortunately, we can't see the back of the device but we anticipate the Gionee S10 to feature a rear dual-camera setup as well.

Other than the official poster, a fresh set of images of the Gionee S10 has surfaced online. So let's find out what have we known so far about the successor of Gionee S9.

Metal-unibody design According to the images, the Gionee S10 is going to sport all metal body along with a U-shaped antenna design. There is a round circle with company logo inside on its back, which could be the fingerprint sensor. You can also see the Gionee branding at the bottom. New color variant It has become a trend among manufacturers to release unique color variants of their smartphones. Gionee seems to be following the same suit. The latest leak shows that the Gionee S10 is going to come in two color options: Gold and a Gentle Green. The Green one looks soothing yet attractive. Notably, companies like Huawei and Oppo has also launched Green versions of their handsets. Optics We have already mentioned, The Gionee S10 will flaunt quad cameras. The rear dual camera setup is said to be consisting of 16MP + 8MP sensors, the front of the device will house one 12MP and another 8MP sensor. There is no doubt that this smartphone will catch the attention of photography enthusiasts and selfie lovers. Rest of the specs The Gionee S10 is likely to be fueled by an Octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz. It will also have 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB inbuilt storage. On the software front, the device will run on Amigo OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Under the hood, there will be a decent 3450mAh battery to keep the lights on.

