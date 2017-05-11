Gionee S10L spotted on TENAA with 4 cameras

Gionee is all set to launch its Gionee S10 smartphone which has been the part of lots of leaks and rumors online. Especially the leaks pertaining to its 4 cameras including 2 front selfie camera and dual rear camera made everyone raise their eyebrows.

Now, its the turn of another phone under the same brand to make some noise over the internet. Yes, a new phone by name Gionee S10L has been spotted on China's Telecom Regulatory Agency, TENAA today. This phone has got similar looks of Gionee S10 but comes with different specs and features. Let us see the information which is revealed by this listing now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and Display As mentioned above, this newly spotted smartphone has similar looks of another much-hyped phone, Gionee S10. To speak about the display, it features a 5.5 inch FULL HD screen with 1920*1080 pixels resolution. Also Read: Gionee S10 Plus live images show dual cameras at the front and back Software details We can consider Gionee S10L as a big brother to S10 because of some major up-gradation in the features. The S10L is said to have 6GB of RAM while, S10 is expected to come with only 4GB RAM. With the 2.5GHz 8Core processor, the S10L runs on Android 7.0 out of the box and houses a large battery of 3450 mAh capacity. Four cameras The S10L will sport a dual camera setup on both front and back. That is, the device will have a 16MP+8MP front facing cameras and 20MP+8MP rear camera. Also Read: Gionee S10 Plus appears on TENAA: Features four cameras Other details As per the listing, the phone will come in two color variants- Gold and Black. The phone weighs 178g and has a dimension of 155 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm. The sensors in this device include CMOS, gravity, distance and light sensors.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Via Source