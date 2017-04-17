Gionee to launch new M6 phone on April 24

Gionee, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched the M6 and M6 Plus last year. Both the phones were well received as they offered good features at an affordable price. Now, it looks like the company intends to unveil a new phone from the M6 range, which is dubbed as the Gionee M6S Plus.

The media invite for the M6S Plus got leaked recently giving us the launch date of the device. As per the leak, the event will take place in Beijing on April 24. Apart from that, the press invite has not disclosed any details. However, rumors have it that the upcoming smartphone will come with a fingerprint encryption system just like its predecessors; M6 and M6 Plus.

In addition to this, the M6S Plus might feature a built-in security encryption system as well.

Needless to say, a lot of other upgrades will be made to the device along with some changes on the design front.

Both the M6 and M6 Plus were powered by an Helio P10 chipset. So the M6S Plus is most likely to ship with a better processor under its hood. Moreover, the RAM capacity could be increased to 6GB from 4GB. The new phone from the M6 range is expected to come loaded with a large 6,020mAh battery, same as its predecessors.

We might also see some upgrades in the camera department. Of course, we are just doing guess works here and nothing is confirmed. Nonetheless, we don't need to wait for much longer to know the features and specifications of the M6S Plus.

