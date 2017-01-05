Gold Colored Variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in a New Picture!

Just the other day renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone have leaked online, and today we present you the smartphone in full glory. Yes, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 have leaked yet again in gold color, and it looks stunning.

Yesterday's renders suggested that Samsung might get rid of the home button and this leaked image confirms it all together. The Samsung Galaxy S8 might not feature a physical home button. Also, the phone has slim bezels on both sides which are supposed to be 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

From the image, it is clear that the phone has edge-to-edge screen and Samsung is planning to release two S8 variants with edge-to-edge screen itself.

The phone is expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2017 scheduled to happen at the end of February 2017. It will feature powerful hardware such as Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and top-notch cameras as well.

