Google announces the last date for Pixel security updates

We know that Google's Nexus and Pixel phones are the first in the market to always receive the pure Android experience. This extraordinary feature of them grabs the attention of tech-savvy people who always wish to keep updated with the current trend.

But recently, the company came up with a bad news for Pixel users. On their support page, it stated that they are going to cease the Android Operating System updates for the current Pixel smartphones in October next year. This made every Pixel users rise their eyebrows since they were not expecting this to happen to their high-end smartphone so early.

It is not an end. The Pixel users received another date which turns out to be the important date for their favorite handset. The search giant announced a 'use-by' for the Pixel devices and that date is October 2019. So, after this time period, users will not receive any security updates from the company.

We can see the word 'Guaranteed' in both the boxes. But this does not mean that the company will definitely stop this update, there is a possibility where it may still continue its support beyond this time period.

Also Read: Three Google Pixel phones with Snapdragon 835 SoC may launch this year

Still, two and half years left for this to happen. So, Pixel lovers can stay calm and make use of the latest update it receives till then. To know more about this, you can visit the Google's support page.

Even Nexus devices have to face the similar situation. The company has announced the last date for few Nexus devices as well to receive Android OS and security updates.