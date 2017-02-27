Google Assistant to be available on Android smartphones soon

Google's AI virtual assistant, "Google Assistant" soon to be available on non-Pixel, Android smartphones as well as. The AI which until recently was only available on the Pixel, Pixel XL, Google Home, Google's Allo messenger and Android wear, will now come to other Android smartphones as well.

The new feature is expected to be well received by all Android users. The devices running on Android 6.0 and Android 7.0 OS will be able to access this feature. Users will soon get to see the Google Assistant as it is gradually being rolled out through a Google Play Services update.

The AI personal assistant will be made available to English users in the US by this week while English users in Australia, Canada and the UK will receive it soon after. Further, German-speaking users in Germany will can also expect it around the same time. Google said it will continue to add more languages throughout the year.

Google went on to say that the AI virtual assistant will soon be seen on newly partnered devices like the LG G6, which will have the AI built-in. What will be interesting to see is the possibility of Google's AI being loaded on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as it is slated to be launched with Samsung's own new assistant 'Bixby'. We will keep you posted with the latest as and when we get any updates.

