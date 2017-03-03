Google Assistant is now coming to Android Marshmallow and Nougat devices

Google earlier had suggested that it is going to make its Google Assistant the AI-powered virtual assistant available on a wider range of devices. And the recently launched smartphones such as LG G6, Moto G5, and Moto G5 Plus is said to come preloaded with the digital assistant.

However, according to a recent report apart from the pixel devices Android Nougat and Android Marshmallow devices will also be receiving the feature as the official Google Assistant rollout has just begun.

The search giant has announced on its blog that Google Assistant will be made available automatically on "eligible Android devices" starting Thursday. As such, Google Assistant will be made available first for users in the US followed by Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Google has further stated that it is "rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow devices with Google Play Services. To get started, users will need to "touch and hold the Home button."

Elaborating more about its plans Google has said, "Our goal is to make the Assistant available anywhere you need it. It came to Android Wear 2.0-via new smartwatches-just a few weeks ago and, as we previewed in January, the Assistant is also coming to TVs and cars. With this update, hundreds of millions of Android users will now be able to try out the Google Assistant."